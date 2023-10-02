Medical Monday 10/2/23: Neurosurgery with Dr. David Penn

Nuvance Health Dr. David Penn

We welcome Dr. David Penn of Nuvance Health. Dr. Penn is a neurosurgeon with areas of expertise including treatment of complex brain tumors, such as acoustic neuromas and meningiomas, vascular malformations, such as aneurysms and AVMs and cerebral bypass. He specializes in minimally-invasive, endoscopic treatments for pituitary tumors and other types of brain tumors. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. David L. Penn did his undergraduate training at Duke University. While in high school and college, he did research on cerebrovascular disease at NY Presbyterian-Columbia and Duke University which is where he first became interested in neurosurgery.

After college, Dr. Penn has a graduate degree in Physiology from New York Medical college and went to medical school at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. He completed his residency training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Penn completed a fellowship in skull base neurosurgery and cerebrovascular neurosurgery.