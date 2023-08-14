Medical Monday 8/14/23: Neurology with Dr. Marjorie Bunch

Albany Med Marjorie Bunch, MD

We welcome Dr. Marjorie Bunch, a neurologist and medical director of Albany Medical Center’s Adult Comprehensive Epilepsy Program. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Bunch treats adult patients with known or suspected new onset seizures. She also treats patients with other neurologic conditions such as headaches, tremors, movement disorders, and more.

Dr. Bunch was fellowship trained in epilepsy at both Beth Israel Deaconess and New York University School of Medicine, where she also received fellowship training in clinical neurophysiology and served as chief during her residency training. She interned in internal medicine at Hahnemann University Hospital, an affiliate of Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She received her medical degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.