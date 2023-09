We welcome back our favorite bird experts, Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart works is the New York breeding bird atlas project coordinator. She coordinates with thousands of volunteers to document bird breeding behaviors and has a focus in bird conservation and citizen science.