Vox Pop

Birding 8/1/23

Published August 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Ducks on a pond
Jesse King/WAMC
Ducks on a pond

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird. That's all, just a bird. We welcome back Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart for our monthly dose of ornithology. Call in! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart works is the New York breeding bird atlas project coordinator. She coordinates with thousands of volunteers to document bird breeding behaviors and has a focus in bird conservation and citizen science.

