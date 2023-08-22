Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Mandy Watson 8/22/23

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York DEC's Game Management section. 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Jeremy Hurst's responsibilities involve facilitating the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Previously, Jeremy coordinated NY’s management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose management programs.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. degree from Houghton College and an M.S. degree in Wildlife Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. She coordinates the statewide furbearer and small game mammal programs, working with regional biologists and university researchers to improve management of these species in NY.

Mandy has also worked on bats up and down the east coast and has researched marine mammals in Washington State and the Gulf of Maine. Mandy received a B.S. in wildlife ecology from the University of Maine and an M.S. in wildlife ecology and conservation from the University of Florida.