Vox Pop

Stamps and Coins 8/30/23

Published August 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Pete Seeger - Folk Singer, "Forever" USA stamps
WAMC
Pete Seeger "forever" stamps

Today we talk stamps and coins with Bob Scott and David Tripp. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

David Tripp is the former director of Sotheby's Coin, Tapestry, and Musical Instrument Departments. He's the author of "Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle."

Bob Scott was a curator to a private collection, senior technical specialist at Christie's, and head of the stamp departments at Sotheby's and Bonhams. He is currently a private consultant.

Vox Pop stamps and coins
