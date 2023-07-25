© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 7/25/23

Published July 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
A grinning Mark Lawson holds an antique Asian vase and ornamental crab
WAMC
/
Mark Lawson

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or you may e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

Tags
Vox Pop antiques
Related Content
  • Tiny galaxy HIPASS J1131–31 peeks out from behind the glare of star TYC 7215-199-1, a Milky Way star positioned between Hubble and the galaxy.
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy with Bob Berman and Valerie Rapson 6/29/23
    We talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call at show time with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • 1893 watercolor entitled, "Diving Boys around a Passenger Line"
    Vox Pop
    Travel with Jean Gagnon 6/28/23
    We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551 Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop
    Food Friday 6/23/23: Aneesa Waheed
    We welcome back Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen. Aneesa is an entrepreneur, world traveler, author, and an expert in Moroccan cooking. She'll talk about her latest culinary endeavors and take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More