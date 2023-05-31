© 2023
Hussain sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison on 20 counts of manslaughter in Schoharie limo crash
Vox Pop

Stamps and coins 5/31/23

Published May 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
envelope with cancelled stamps
WAMC
/

Today we talk stamps and coins with Bob Scott and David Tripp. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

David Tripp is the former director of Sotheby's Coin, Tapestry, and Musical Instrument Departments. He's the author of "Illegal Tender: Gold, Greed, and the Mystery of the Lost 1933 Double Eagle."

Bob Scott was a curator to a private collection, senior technical specialist at Christie's, and head of the stamp departments at Sotheby's and Bonhams. He is currently a private consultant.

