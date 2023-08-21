Medical Monday 8/21/23: Geriatric Care with Dr. Kerry Ricker

Joining us is Dr. Kerry Ricker, Medical Director for Eddy SeniorCare. Dr. Ricker is a board-certified family physician whose practice now focuses exclusively on geriatric medicine. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Kerry Ricker is a Schenectady native and an RPI grad who then went on to the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine on Long Island.

Dr. Ricker's patients at Eddy SeniorCare are all at least 55 years old, and come to her for the diagnosis and treatment of all different illnesses and diseases, many of which are more common among seniors. These include congestive heart failure, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, arthritis, diabetes, dementia, and mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. In some instances, she functions as a medical gatekeeper, handing off to specialists when necessary, but closely following her patients and their prescriptions.

Eddy SeniorCare is what’s known as a PACE program, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, recognized and authorized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The goal of Dr. Ricker and Eddy SeniorCare is to provide care and support to seniors so they can continue living safely at home for as long as possible.