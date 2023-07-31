© 2023
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 7/31/23: Pulmonary and sleep medicine with Dr. Harold Sokol

Published July 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Medical Monday logo
WAMC
/

We are joined by Dr. Harold Sokol, a physician with St. Peter’s Health Partners’ Pulmonary and Critical Care Services Division. He is here to to answer your questions about disorders and diseases of the lungs including asthma, COPD, sarcoidosis, and lung tumors; and various sleep disorders including sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and insomnia. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

headshot of Dr. Harold Sokol
St. Peter's Health Partners
/
Dr. Harold Sokol

Dr. Harold Sokol specializes in pulmonary and sleep medicine, both of which he is board certified in. He is also board certified in internal medicine. Dr. Sokol has been an attending physician at St. Peter’s Hospital since 1984 and Samaritan Hospital since 1998.

He previously served as a member of the Albany County Board of Health and as its president from 2007 to 2011. He is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and American College of Physicians as well as a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

