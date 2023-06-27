Writers Forum 6/27/23

We talk about writing and the creative process today with Barbara Chepaitis, Lale Davidson, JPV Oliver and Marshall Karp. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Barbara Chepaitis is author of 12 published novels, including her most recent The Aquarius Project, about a young woman who can wish people dead. She'll be telling ghost stories with Whispering Bones this October, and is currently working with some Lithuanian folks on her screenplay, The Amber. She teaches performance and writing at the College of St. Rose.

Marshall Karp is a New York Times #1 bestselling author with 14 books to his credit, including six in the NYPD RED series, which he created and coauthored with James Patterson. His latest are SNOWSTORM IN AUGUST, which starts with Central Park being strafed with 4000 pounds of cocaine, and NYPD RED 7:THE MURDER SORORITY, which he wrote without Mr. Patterson, and which Publishers Weekly calls “the best yet in the series.” His website is

Albany native and Saratoga Springs resident John Oliver writes under the pen name JPV Oliver, Gent, so he doesn't get sued by a certain wealthy celebrity. His new book, I Know This Looks Bad, which features 365 vignettes, includes tales of his days as an Albany beer truck driver, academic disaster, dodgy foreign entanglements and his very close encounter with HRH Prince Philip. Oliver, who was a speechwriter for GE Capital and Seagram, says he's a better writer than beer truck driver, but who knows?

Lâle Davidson’s novel, Blue Woman Burning, a road-trip in search of family with lashings of the supernatural, will be published this fall by Red Penguin Books. Her short story collection Strange Appetites won the Adirondack Center for Writing’s People’s Choice Award and will be re-released soon. She is a Distinguished Professor of writing at SUNY Adirondack, and recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Scholarship and Creative Activities.