Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 6/6/23

Published June 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Morley the Eurasian Eagle Owl
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Morley the Eurasian Eagle Owl

Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Make a bird call! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart works for the DEC and is the New York breeding bird atlas project coordinator. She coordinates with thousands of volunteers to document bird breeding behaviors and has a focus in bird conservation and citizen science.

