Medical Monday 4/17/23: Cardiothoracic surgery

We welcome Sulaiman Hasan, M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon practicing with Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons, the Capital Region's oldest heart surgery practice and the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery at St. Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Sulaiman Hasan has practiced cardiac, vascular, and thoracic surgery for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Albany Cardiothoracic Surgeons, Dr. Hasan practiced as a cardiothoracic surgeon at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Pakistan, and also in Charleston and Parkersburg, West Virginia. During his tenure at the Aga Khan University Hospital, Dr. Hasan served as chief of heart, lung, and vascular services and head of cardiothoracic surgery. He is credited with initiating and establishing numerous programs, including the hospital’s open-heart surgery program and minimally invasive open-heart surgery.

His professional interests include complex coronary artery surgery; minimally invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery; heart valve repair and Maze procedure; surgery of the thoracic aorta; thoracic oncologic surgery; and peripheral vascular disease.

Dr. Hasan is a graduate of Dow Medical College in Pakistan. He completed his general surgery residency at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, and his cardiovascular-thoracic residency/fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.