Medical Monday 4/10/23: Physical rehabilitation with Dr. Jennifer Miller

Dr. Jennifer Miller, a physiatrist at Albany Medical Center. She treat patients for new or long-standing muscle, nerve or tendon problems. Dr. Miller also aids in the rehabilitation needs of patients with amputation, spinal cord injury, stroke, brain injury, neurologic disease, and cerebral palsy.

Albany Med / Jennifer Miller, MD

Dr. Jennifer Miller focuses on the use of exercises, modalities, medications, prescription equipment and in office procedures to help patients remain as active as possible regardless of diagnosis and when possible, avoid surgery.

She completed her residency training at Harvard Medical School / Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where she helped treat amputees who were survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing. She completed an internship at Albany Medical Center and received her medical degree from Albany Medical College.