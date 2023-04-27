© 2023
Vox Pop

Gardening 4/27/23

Published April 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Our team of expert green thumbs returns at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumFaddegon's NurseryThe Berry PatchWard’s Nursery
