Outdoors with Mandy Watson and Matt Palumbo 1/17/23

Today we talk about wildlife that you might find in your own backyard. We welcome back Mandy Watson, coordinator of the Furbearer and Small Game Mammal programs for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Matt Palumbo from the Avian Unit of the DEC’s Wildlife Diversity Section They'll take your calls 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation / Mandy Watson

Mandy Watson is a wildlife biologist with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Game Management section. She coordinates the statewide furbearer and small game mammal programs, working with regional biologists and university researchers to improve management of these species in NY. Mandy has also worked on bats up and down the east coast and has researched marine mammals in Washington State and the Gulf of Maine. Mandy received a B.S. in wildlife ecology from the University of Maine and an M.S. in wildlife ecology and conservation from the University of Florida.

NYSDEC / Matt Palumbo, in action

Matt Palumbo works with DEC’s Wildlife Diversity Section where he is responsible for data management and analysis of bird monitoring projects, assists with management of threatened and endangered bird species. He previously was a research associate at the University of Wisconsin‐Stevens Point working with a diverse group of partners to revise the state waterfowl conservation strategy. Matt’s educational background includes an undergraduate degree from SUNY‐ ESF, a M.S. degree from Mississippi State University, and a doctorate from the University of Western Ontario. His professional background includes biologist positions with the National Wild Turkey Federation and USDA Wildlife Services. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and hiking.