It's another high flying edition of the Vox Pop birding show! We welcome back Rich Guthrie to take your calls. Call at 2pm - 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and is the regional reviewer for eBIRD.

If your question didn't make it to the air, Rich welcomes direct e-mails. Richard Guthrie: richardpguthrie@gmail.com