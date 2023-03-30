© 2023
Vox Pop

Gardening 3/30/23

Published March 30, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
The gardening gang is back at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

