Medical Monday 2/6/23: Heart Health

February is American Heart Month. We welcome Dr. David Steckman, a cardiologist with the Heart Center, part of Nuvance Health.

Dr. Steckman specializes in electrophysiology, which tests the electrical activity of your heart and diagnoses abnormal heart beats and arrhythmias. He has also participated in numerous research projects and has been published multiple times in major medical journals.

Steckman received his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency in internal medicine from NYU Langone Health, as well as cardiovascular and clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowships from the University of Colorado Hospital in Denver, Colo.

Dr. Steckman is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine Surgery with specialty certifications in cardiovascular diseases and cardiac electrophysiology.