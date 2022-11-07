© 2022


Vox Pop

Medical Monday 11/7/22: Pancreatic Cancer with Dr. Rebecca Keim

Published November 7, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Human tumor cells from the pancreas stained with an immunocytochemical stain with methyl green in the background and magnified to 400x.
Dr. Lance Liotta Laboratory
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We're joined by Dr. Rebecca Keim of Saint Peter’s Health Partners. Call at show time with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.


Courtesy of St. Peter's Health Partners

Dr. Rebecca Keim

Dr. Rebecca Keim is a surgeon specializing in hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery to treat benign and malignant diseases of the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and bile ducts.

Dr. Keim will talk to us about the symptoms and risk factors for pancreatic cancer, as well as the latest surgical treatments.

Vox Pop Medical Mondaypancreatic cancerSt. Peter's Hospital
