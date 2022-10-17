© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 10/17/22: Breast health with Dr. Stephen Malamud

Published October 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Image of a breast and axillary nodes by conventional Positron emission tomography (PET) scan.
Dr. Joseph Frank. National Institutes of Health
Image of a breast and axillary nodes by conventional Positron emission tomography (PET) scan.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We're joined by Dr. Stephen Malamud of Nuvance Health to answer your questions about breast cancer risk, treatments, survivorship and more. He has decades of experience caring for people with breast cancer and researching new treatments.800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Stephen Malamud
Nuvance Health
/
Dr. Stephen Malamud

Dr. Stephen Malamud is the regional director of medical oncology at Nuvance Health. He is a board-certified and fellowship-trained physician who specializes in medical oncology for breast cancer.

As an active clinical researcher, Dr. Malamud has been involved in trials that resulted in the approval of new cancer treatments. Dr. Malamud was an attending in medical oncology and associate professor of medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center in New York before joining Nuvance Health. He is an internationally sought-after speaker.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical MondayBreast Cancer Awareness Month
Related Content
Load More