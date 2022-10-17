Medical Monday 10/17/22: Breast health with Dr. Stephen Malamud

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We're joined by Dr. Stephen Malamud of Nuvance Health to answer your questions about breast cancer risk, treatments, survivorship and more. He has decades of experience caring for people with breast cancer and researching new treatments.800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.

Nuvance Health / Dr. Stephen Malamud

Dr. Stephen Malamud is the regional director of medical oncology at Nuvance Health. He is a board-certified and fellowship-trained physician who specializes in medical oncology for breast cancer.

As an active clinical researcher, Dr. Malamud has been involved in trials that resulted in the approval of new cancer treatments. Dr. Malamud was an attending in medical oncology and associate professor of medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center in New York before joining Nuvance Health. He is an internationally sought-after speaker.