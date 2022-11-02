© 2022
Vox Pop

Home improvement with Darren Tracy 11/2/22

Published November 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
At a loss with that home improvement project? Home maintenance and repair expert Darren Tracy is back to take your calls. 800-348-2551. You may also email the program: VoxPop@WAMC.org. Ray Graf hosts.

Darren is a licensed professional engineer and master plumber. A certified building analyst, Darren Tracy owns West Branch Engineering, located in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Darren has a YouTube channel that features handy tips on a variety of home repair projects.

