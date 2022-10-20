Astronomy 10/20/22

Today we talk astronomy with Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

SUNY Oneonta / Dr. Valerie Rapson

Doctor Valerie Rapson is an Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta. A native of Rochester, NY, she earned her Ph.D. in Astrophysical Sciences and Technology at RIT.

Prior to joining the faculty at Oneonta, Dr. Rapson was the director of the Dudley Observatory in Albany, NY.

She is a National Astronomy Ambassador and was awarded the 2018 Emerging Leader Award by Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region for being a role model to young women who aspire to become scientists.