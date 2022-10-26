© 2022
Vox Pop

Travel with Jean Gagnon 10/26/22

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Map of Europe
Photo and edit by WAMC
/

We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

A 45-year veteran of the travel industry, Jean is the president of Plaza Travel Center, a woman-owned business.

Jean has traveled extensively throughout the world and is called upon frequently to share her expertise with the public. She was an adjunct instructor of travel and tourism at University College of Syracuse University and Schenectady County Community College.

