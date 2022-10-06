Science Forum 10/6/22

It's time to reconvene the Vox Pop Science Forum! If you have a question, give us a call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:



Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years

professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years Dr. Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.

professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill. Dr. Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist of 33 years who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org