voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 8/15/22: Neurosurgery with Dr. Adesh Tandon

Published August 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
1907 image of a brain, from p. 39 of Labour and Childhood annotated as "Diagram kindly lent by Lee and Raper, trustees"
Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
1907 image of a brain, from p. 39 of Labour and Childhood annotated as "Diagram kindly lent by Lee and Raper, trustees"

Questions about brain health? Wondering what to do about back or neck pain? Curious about brain tumors? Neurosurgeon Dr. Adesh Tandon joins host Ray Graf to answer your questions.

Head shot of Dr. Adesh Tandon
Nuvance Health
/
Dr. Adesh Tandon

The number to call at 2pm is 800-348-2551.

Dr. Adesh Tandon is a board-certified neurosurgeon with fellowship training in neurosurgical oncology. He is also the director of brain tumors at Nuvance Health’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Dr. Tandon has expertise in caring for adults with nervous system tumors — including in the brain, spine and peripheral nervous system — and complex spinal degenerative diseases.

