Physical therapy with Jenni Nicolla Rai 5/19/22

Photo courtesy of MyBreastieSays.com Jenni Nicolla Rai

We talk physical therapy today, welcoming back Jenni Nicolla Rai to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Jenni is a 2nd generation graduate from Ithaca College’s Physical Therapy program where she proudly followed in her father’s footsteps. Since 2001, she has worked in outpatient physical therapy and is a specialist in breast cancer rehabilitation. In 2017 she launched the website, MyBreastieSays.com. Despite living in Los Angeles, Jenni remains very involved in her father’s local practice, Thomas Nicolla PT Associates, where she serves as the Director of Marketing and Educational Outreach.

