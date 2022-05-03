© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York Congressman Antonio Delgado tapped as new Lieutenant Governor
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 5/3/22

Published May 3, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Wood-engraving of an Eagle and Dodo, by Thomas Bewick
Thomas Bewick (1753-1828)
/
Wellcome Images
Eagle and Dodo

Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Make a bird call! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart works for the DEC and is the New York breeding bird atlas project coordinator. She coordinates with thousands of volunteers to document bird breeding behaviors and has a focus in bird conservation and citizen science.

Tags

Vox Pop birdingRich GuthireJulie Hart
Related Content
  • A baby osprey peeking out of its nest.
    Vox Pop
    Birding With Rich Guthrie And Julie Hart 4/5/22
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart join us to talk birds today. Make a bird call! 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Mitchell the cat
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets with Dr. Susan Sikule 4/13/22
    It’s Pets and Vets today, and joining us in the studio is Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats veterinary clinics in Guilderland and Saratoga Springs, New York. Dr. Sikule is willing to try to tackle your dog questions too! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Titanic arriving at Cobh (Ireland), 11 April, 1912
    Vox Pop
    Travel with Jean Gagnon 4/19/22
    We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions! To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More