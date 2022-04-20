© 2022
W211CE, 90.1 FM and W257BL, 99.3 FM, Oneonta, NY are off the air due to a power outage.
Vox Pop

Pets and Vets with Dr. Susan Sikule 4/13/22

Published April 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Mitchell the cat
WAMC
/
Mitchell the cat

It’s Pets and Vets today, and joining us in the studio is Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats veterinary clinics in Guilderland and Saratoga Springs, New York. Dr. Sikule is willing to try to tackle your dog questions too! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your question to voxpop@wamc.org.

Vox Pop Pets & Vetsveterinary medicine
