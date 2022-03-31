Gardening 3/31/22

The days are longer, the weather is warmer, so let's garden! Our panel of gardening experts is back to answer your questions. Call at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Or you may email the program at "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.