WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
Vox Pop

Gardening 2/10/22

Published February 10, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Sarah LaDuke
WAMC

Here in the depths of winter in the great northeast, it may seem that spring is a long way away. It is closer than you might think! Here to turn your outlook from snow white to a leafy green is our panel of gardening experts.

Bob Graves of Faddegon's Nursery, Fred Breglia of Landis Arboretum and Greg Ward of Ward's Nursery are ready to take your calls. Call at 2pm with your question. 800-348-2551. Or you may email the program at "VoxPop@wamc.org." Ray Graf hosts.

Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumWard’s NurseryFaddegon's Nursery
