© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/20/21: Vascular surgery with Dr. Adriana Laser

Published December 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Adriana Lazer
Albany Med
/
Dr. Adriana Lazer

We welcome Dr. Adriana Laser to answer our listeners' questions about vascular surgery. Call with yours at 2pm. 800-348-2551. You may email your question to VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dr. Laser is a fellowship-trained vascular surgeon at Albany Med. She specializes in the operative and non-operative management of venous insufficiency, varicose veins, deep and superficial venous thrombosis, and lymphatic conditions. Other areas of specialized interest include peripheral arterial disease, carotid artery disease, wound care, and arteriovenous access for hemodialysis patients. She completed her fellowship training in vascular surgery and her residency in general surgery at University of Maryland Medical Center and received her medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Tags

Vox PopMedical MondayAlbany Med
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More