Medical Monday 12/20/21: Vascular surgery with Dr. Adriana Laser

We welcome Dr. Adriana Laser to answer our listeners' questions about vascular surgery. Call with yours at 2pm. 800-348-2551. You may email your question to VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dr. Laser is a fellowship-trained vascular surgeon at Albany Med. She specializes in the operative and non-operative management of venous insufficiency, varicose veins, deep and superficial venous thrombosis, and lymphatic conditions. Other areas of specialized interest include peripheral arterial disease, carotid artery disease, wound care, and arteriovenous access for hemodialysis patients. She completed her fellowship training in vascular surgery and her residency in general surgery at University of Maryland Medical Center and received her medical degree from University of Maryland School of Medicine.