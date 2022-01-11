Automotive repair with Gordon Fricke 1/11/22

It's always great to welcome back our friend Gordon Fricke to Vox Pop. Gordon returns at 2pm to take your car questions. Call early! Gordon is a popular guest on this program. 800-348-2551.

Gordon Fricke is the owner and operator of Barber and Fricke Automotive Inc. – an independent repair, auto body, towing and used car facility in Hoosick Falls, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.