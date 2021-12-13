© 2021
Richard Gottfried, dean of NY Legislature, to retire after 52 years
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/13/21: Headaches and migraines with Dr. Hida Nierenburg

Published December 13, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
Dr. Hida Nierenburg
Nuvance Health

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Hida Nierenburg, director of headache medicine at Nuvance Health. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Nierenburg is double-board certified in neurology and headache medicine. She completed her fellowship in headaches at Mount Sinai Roosevelt Headache Institute in New York City, and her residency in neurology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. Dr. Nierenburg is at the forefront of migraine treatment including advances with infusion therapy and electroceuticals and other types of non-medication options to treat migraine.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Medical Monday
