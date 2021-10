We are always glad to welcome back Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen. Aneesa is world traveler, chef and entrepreneur. She's an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. Aneesa can also tell you a thing or two about what it takes to start and grow your own business in the culinary world! She'll take your calls at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.