Vox Pop

Medical Monday 12/6/21: Podiatry with Dr. Douglas Tumen

Published December 6, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
Public domain illustration - "Bones of the Foot" Fig. 13, page 29, The Practical Guide to Health by Frederick M. Rossiter
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
"Bones of the Foot" -an illustration from The Practical Guide to Health by Frederick M. Rossiter, 1910.

Dr. Douglas Tumen of Hudson Valley Foot Associates joins us to take your foot health questions.

Dr. Douglas Tumen
Hudson Valley Foot Associates
Dr. Douglas Tumen

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org.WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Tumen has been practicing podiatry for more than 30 years. He's board certified in foot surgery and a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

Dr. Tumen is a marathon runner and former Race Director for the annual Kingston Classic 10K race.

Vox PopMedical Mondaypodiatry
