© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Assembly impeachment report finds Cuomo sexually harassed employees, hid COVID death numbers, used state resources for book
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 11/22/21: Dementia and Neurology with Dr. David Hart

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 22, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST

Joining us for Medical Monday is neurologist Dr. David Hart of Albany Medical Center. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Dr. David Hart
Albany Med
Dr. David Hart

Dr. Hart treats diseases of the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles. Some of the more common problems that he diagnoses and treats are dementias , strokes, epilepsy (seizures), headaches, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and a wide range of other neurological illnesses. He is an Associate Professor of Neurology at Albany Medical College and in addition to his work at the Alzheimer's Center he maintains an active practice in the Community Neurology division of AMC.

Tags

Vox PopMedical MondayAlzheimer's Disease
Related Content
Load More