Medical Monday 11/15/21: Gastroenterology with Dr. Jennifer Northrop

Joining us Doctor Northrop of Albany Gastroenterology Consultants. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Dr. Northrop has been a gastroenterologist in private practice since 2008 and joined Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in 2013.

Albany Gastroenterology Consultants Dr. Jennifer Northtrop

A native of northern New Jersey, Dr. Northrop attended medical school at Sackler School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and completed her fellowship in Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston & MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Northrop completed additional training in radiofrequency ablation for Barrett’s esophagus and in the interpretation of wireless capsule endoscopy of the small bowel.

Board-certified in Gastroenterology, Dr. Northrop is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Gastroenterological Association. Dr. Northrop practices all aspects of general gastroenterology and has an interest in functional gastrointestinal disorders, colorectal cancer, and wireless small bowel capsule endoscopy.