Vox Pop

Dentistry with Dr. David Mitola 11/8/21

Published November 8, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST
David Mitola, DDS
Courtesy of Mitola Family Dentistry
David Mitola, DDS

It's Dentistry today with Dr. David Mitola of Mitola Family Dentistry in Cohoes, New York. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Dr. Mitola is a member of the American Dental Association, New York State Dental Association, current President of the New York State Third District Dental Society, Past-President of the Troy Dental Study Club and a Fellow of the International College of Dentists.

Vox PopMedical Mondaydentistry
