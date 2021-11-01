Medical Monday 11/1/21: Ophthalmology with Dr. Howard Tanenbaum

Joining us for Medical Monday is Dr. Howard Tanenbaum, professor of ophthalmology at Albany Medical College. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Tanenbaum practices at Retina Consultants in Slingerlands, where his special interests are medical diseases of the retina.

Dr. Tanenbaum completed his fellowship training in medical and surgical retinal diseases at Harvard and at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston. He received his medical degree from McGill Medical School in Montreal. He was an Associate professor at McGill for 16 years before joining Albany Medical College as a Professor of Ophthalmology, a position he has held for 37 years.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org