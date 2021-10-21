© 2021
Vox Pop

Astronomy 10/21/21

Published October 21, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT
Lowell staff at the Clark Telescope in 1905
Lowell staff at the Clark Telescope in 1905. Seated left to right: Harry Hussey, Wrexie Leonard, V.M. Slipher, Percival Lowell, Carl Lampland, and John C. Duncan.

An old chum once wrote, "there are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy." This might have been true of Horatio... but we're not so sure whether the statement holds for today's guests.

Today we talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Valerie Rapson is an Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta.

Bob Berman is the author of a dozen books on the universe and is the host of Strange Universe.

