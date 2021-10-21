Astronomy 10/21/21

An old chum once wrote, "there are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy." This might have been true of Horatio... but we're not so sure whether the statement holds for today's guests.

Today we talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Valerie Rapson is an Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta.

Bob Berman is the author of a dozen books on the universe and is the host of Strange Universe.