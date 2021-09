Want to know what to expect when the moon is in the seventh house, or when Jupiter aligns with Mars? Well, you won't find out on this show. Today we talk ASTRONOMY with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call with your astronomy questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Doctor Valerie Rapson is an Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at SUNY Oneonta.

Bob Berman is the author of a dozen books on the universe and is the host of Strange Universe.