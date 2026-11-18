Colombian-American poet and artist Ana María Caballero has spent her career pushing the boundaries of literature, exploring how words connect with art, technology, and the human experience.

Her new book, '/Cuts,' is her first novel, an inventive work told in verse that explores addiction, family, migration, memory, and healing. The book invites readers to piece together its fragmented narrative.

Caballero is an award-winning poet whose work has been exhibited internationally, and she made history as the first living poet to sell a poem at Sotheby’s.