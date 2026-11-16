William Kent Kruger's new book 'God's Country' is the next installment of his Cork O'Connor mystery series

William Ken Krueger has spent more than two decades taking readers deep into the rugged beauty and danger of Minnesota's North Woods. The ‘New York Times’ bestselling author is known for his Cork O'Connor mysteries, as well as acclaimed standalone novels, including ‘Ordinary Grace,’ which won the Edgar Award, ‘This Tender Land,’ and the ‘River We Remember.’ His new novel, ‘God's Country’, is the 22nd Cork O'Connor mystery.

This time, Cork heads into the boundary waters searching for a missing friend and finds violence, dangerous criminals, and a confrontation that tests both his faith and his sense of justice.