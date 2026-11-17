Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
This week's Book Picks comes from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY for our selections this week.
James:
- Fruit Fly by Josh Silver
- Life Is a Cabaret: The Amazing Story of the Real Lives who Inspired the Iconic Musical by Brian Fairbanks
- Redemption: Faith, Justice and Sisterhood on Death Row by Lawrence Wright
- Showbiz! My Life as a Middle Aged Man by Murray Hill
- Citizen Kim: The Woman who Created the Future by Jonathan Van Meter
- Under Story by Chloe Benjamin
- Shadow Before the Flame: The Hindenburg Disaster and the Prelude to War by Catherine Grace Katz