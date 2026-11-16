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The Roundtable

Matthew Cole's new book is 'Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East' 

By Joe Donahue
Published November 16, 2026 at 11:44 AM EST
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What happens when American foreign policy becomes entangled with personal ambition, secret deals, and enormous sums of money? Investigative journalist Matthew Cole explores that question in his explosive new book, 'Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East.' 

Cole examines the alleged behind-the-scenes relationships connecting President Trump’s son-in-law with powerful leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

A veteran national security reporter for The Intercept, ABC, and NBC News, Cole has spent more than two decades investigating covert operations.

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The Roundtable journalismbookamericaforeign affairsMiddle East
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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