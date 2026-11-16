Matthew Cole's new book is 'Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East' 

What happens when American foreign policy becomes entangled with personal ambition, secret deals, and enormous sums of money? Investigative journalist Matthew Cole explores that question in his explosive new book, 'Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East.'

Cole examines the alleged behind-the-scenes relationships connecting President Trump’s son-in-law with powerful leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

A veteran national security reporter for The Intercept, ABC, and NBC News, Cole has spent more than two decades investigating covert operations.