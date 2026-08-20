California Congressman Jared Huffman new book 'No Profits: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism’

California Congressman Jared Huffman has spent more than a decade in Washington representing a district that stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border. A lawyer, former environmental advocate and co-founder of the Congressional Free Thought Caucus, Huffman is also one of Congress's most outspoken secular humanists. His new book, ‘No Profits: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism’ examines what Huffman sees as the growing influence of Christian nationalism in American government and politics.

Drawing on his own experiences in Congress, including January 6th, Huffman explores the movement's reach and argues that defending the separation of church and state is essential to protecting American democracy. Again, the name of the book, No Profits, it's a great pleasure to welcome Jared Huffman to the round table this morning.