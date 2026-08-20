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The Roundtable

California Congressman Jared Huffman new book 'No Profits: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism’

By Joe Donahue
Published August 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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California Congressman Jared Huffman has spent more than a decade in Washington representing a district that stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border. A lawyer, former environmental advocate and co-founder of the Congressional Free Thought Caucus, Huffman is also one of Congress's most outspoken secular humanists. His new book, ‘No Profits: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism’ examines what Huffman sees as the growing influence of Christian nationalism in American government and politics.

Drawing on his own experiences in Congress, including January 6th, Huffman explores the movement's reach and argues that defending the separation of church and state is essential to protecting American democracy. Again, the name of the book, No Profits, it's a great pleasure to welcome Jared Huffman to the round table this morning.

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The Roundtable americaPoliticsgovernmentChristianity
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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