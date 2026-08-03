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The Roundtable

SPAC welcomes back The Philadelphia Orchestra for their three-week residency starting on 8/5

By Joe Donahue
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:12 AM EDT
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Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) welcomes back The Philadelphia Orchestra for a three-week summer residency from August 5–22 as part of its celebratory 60th anniversary season.

Led by Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin,the season pairs classical masterworks with SPAC premieres and performances by world-renowned artists, including Tony, Emmy, and five-time Grammy Award–nominated singer Josh Groban, Grammy Award–nominated indie-folk singer Gregory Alan Isakov, and two-time Tony Award–winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Christopher Shiley is President of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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