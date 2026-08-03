SPAC welcomes back The Philadelphia Orchestra for their three-week residency starting on 8/5

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) welcomes back The Philadelphia Orchestra for a three-week summer residency from August 5–22 as part of its celebratory 60th anniversary season.

Led by Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin,the season pairs classical masterworks with SPAC premieres and performances by world-renowned artists, including Tony, Emmy, and five-time Grammy Award–nominated singer Josh Groban, Grammy Award–nominated indie-folk singer Gregory Alan Isakov, and two-time Tony Award–winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Christopher Shiley is President of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.