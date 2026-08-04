Book Show preview for Daniel Mason's new book "Country People'

Physician and acclaimed novelist Daniel Mason has a gift for finding the extraordinary in everyday life. His new novel, 'Country People,' follows a young family whose move to rural Vermont becomes an unexpected journey into folklore, community, and imagination.

Daniel Mason is our guest on this week’s Book Show – this afternoon at 3, Thursday night at 8 and online at wamc.org. In this preview of the program, we talk with Daniel Mason about the book and reactions from early readers – including the question for the author, “do you listen to WAMC?”