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The Roundtable

Michael Roth will speak on education and democracy at the Monterey Meeting House on 8/9

By Joe Donahue
Published August 3, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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Michael Roth, the President of Wesleyan University, will speak at the Monterey Meeting House in Monterey, MA on Sunday, August 9th. His talk is titled: 'From Neutrality to Democracy; How Higher Ed Can Defend Democracy.' Michael will join us later this morning.

Michael Roth has been president of Wesleyan University since 2007. His most recent books are 'The Student: A Brief History and Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Guide to Free Speech, Affirmative Action, and Political Correctness on College Campuses,'

and 'Beyond the University: Why Liberal Education Matters.'

He is currently focused on building a network of schools, Democracy 250, whose students defend democracy by participating in it. We welcome Michael Roth to the RT.

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The Roundtable michael rotheducationWesleyan UniversityMontereydemocracyamerica
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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