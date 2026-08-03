Michael Roth will speak on education and democracy at the Monterey Meeting House on 8/9

Michael Roth, the President of Wesleyan University, will speak at the Monterey Meeting House in Monterey, MA on Sunday, August 9th. His talk is titled: 'From Neutrality to Democracy; How Higher Ed Can Defend Democracy.' Michael will join us later this morning.

Michael Roth has been president of Wesleyan University since 2007. His most recent books are 'The Student: A Brief History and Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Guide to Free Speech, Affirmative Action, and Political Correctness on College Campuses,'

and 'Beyond the University: Why Liberal Education Matters.'

He is currently focused on building a network of schools, Democracy 250, whose students defend democracy by participating in it. We welcome Michael Roth to the RT.